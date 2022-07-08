K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Trading Down 4.3%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.97 and last traded at C$7.20. Approximately 1,066,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 778,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.52.

KNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.22.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.5745844 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.