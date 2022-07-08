KardiaChain (KAI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $440,257.00

KardiaChain (KAI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, KardiaChain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One KardiaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KardiaChain has a total market capitalization of $41.48 million and $440,257.00 worth of KardiaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00119191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00534968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032505 BTC.



KardiaChain’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. KardiaChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,300,000 coins. The official website for KardiaChain is www.kardiachain.io . KardiaChain’s official Twitter account is @KardiaChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KardiaChain is https://reddit.com/r/KardiaChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KardiaChain is a public blockchain focused on Interoperability, leading the race towards blockchain adoption in Vietnam by providing hybrid blockchain solution/infrastructure for major enterprises and government bodies. “



