Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Trading Down 4.7%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 4,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaspien Holdings Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.