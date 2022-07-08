Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,600 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $4,320,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,147,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 265,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 225,554 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 144,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 121,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

