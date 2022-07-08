Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Trading Up 2.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 90,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 97,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.02.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

