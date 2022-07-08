Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Trading Up 2.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 90,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 97,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.02.
About Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)
