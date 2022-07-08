Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,579 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.