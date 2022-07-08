Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 225,177 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,177 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,010. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

