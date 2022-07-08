Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,288 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

T stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 196,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,893,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

