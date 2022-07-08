Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $129.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $129,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,672. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.