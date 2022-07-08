Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $20.58 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock worth $15,035,291 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

