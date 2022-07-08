Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,393 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $21,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,436,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.06. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,757. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.23.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.