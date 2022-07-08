Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 93,890 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 155,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,816. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

