Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $42,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $808,000. Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 86,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.39. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,944. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.68.

