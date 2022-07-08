Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 738,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,858 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $37,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,492 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

