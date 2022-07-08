Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,304 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,919,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. 876,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,054,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $127.40.

