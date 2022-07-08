Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $85,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $232.49. 9,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

