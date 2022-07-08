KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.16

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $432,264.04 and $446.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 75.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.04 or 0.00547282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000318 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.