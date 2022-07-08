KickToken [old] 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $859.00 (KICK)

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. KickToken [old] has a market cap of $2.31 billion and approximately $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [old] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken [old] has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,682.17 or 1.00036435 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009016 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002594 BTC.
KickToken [old] Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “
Buying and Selling KickToken [old]
