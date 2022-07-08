Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

