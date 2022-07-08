Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $25.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KIM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.47.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 61.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,320,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,322,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 108.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 74,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

