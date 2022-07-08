Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $4.65 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.