Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 9.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was down 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 66,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,819,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

