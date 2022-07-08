Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Trading Down 7.9%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $222.72 and last traded at $224.29. Approximately 2,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 92,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.