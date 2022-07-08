Kira Network (KEX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $291,733.00

Kira Network (KEX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $670,943.62 and $291,733.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kira Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

