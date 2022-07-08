Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $30.57 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00275794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00077264 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,574,863 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

