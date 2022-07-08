Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.92

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($38.96) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Koninklijke Vopak alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.1027 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

About Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.