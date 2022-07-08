Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.20

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $19.77. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 678,452 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

