Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KRUS traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,868. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.88 million, a PE ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 177.1% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

