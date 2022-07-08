Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $84.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.12% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.06 and a beta of 1.67. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.