Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $84.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.06 and a beta of 1.67. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 157.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

