L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €157.27 ($163.83) to €160.91 ($167.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($143.94) to €145.45 ($151.52) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($175.19) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

