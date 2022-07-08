Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAND. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.90) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 830.71 ($10.06).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LON LAND opened at GBX 681.40 ($8.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 642 ($7.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($9.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 729.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 758.41. The company has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.