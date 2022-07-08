Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.60

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 685 ($8.29) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 729.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 758.41. The company has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.39. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 642 ($7.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($9.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.50) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 780 ($9.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.90) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 830.71 ($10.06).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

