Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after buying an additional 1,306,432 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.63 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59.

