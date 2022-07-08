Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

