Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 694 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

