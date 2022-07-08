Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises 1.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 292,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

HMOP stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $43.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

