Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

