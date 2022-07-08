Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

