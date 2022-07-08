Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $355,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 67,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 92,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

