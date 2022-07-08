Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLMB stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

