Largo (TSE:LGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.31

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.31 and last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 29400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Largo in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$554.25 million and a PE ratio of 28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.22.

Largo ( TSE:LGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$54.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Largo (TSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

