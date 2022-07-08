Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.06

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$116.06 and last traded at C$117.50, with a volume of 1138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$119.35.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$794.17 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$124.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$140.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Lassonde Industries’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.