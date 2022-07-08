Lattice Token Market Capitalization Reaches $11.05 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $290,357.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00120428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00776709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.