LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $8,102.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00120954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00765585 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033188 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.