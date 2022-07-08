LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.