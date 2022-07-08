LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Trading Up 0.2%

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 61,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 79,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,186,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

