Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock Position Lowered by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Life Storage stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

