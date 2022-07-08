Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 8th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,301.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $273.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.83 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.