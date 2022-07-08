Lipe & Dalton Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

