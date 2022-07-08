Lipe & Dalton Has $797,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $172.19 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day moving average is $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.